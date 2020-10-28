Connect with us

Style

Nomzamo Mbatha wore 4 Head-Turning Gowns to Host the Miss South Africa 2020 Pageant!

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

Style

Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup

Style

Didi Akinyelure Talks Inspiration, Why She Started & Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Rich Mnisi, Yoliswa Mqoco , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

You'll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

Style

April & Alex's Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

Style

Kelly Rowland Adds All The Spice To Just Fab's New Fall Collection!

Music Style

Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 46

Style

Nomzamo Mbatha wore 4 Head-Turning Gowns to Host the Miss South Africa 2020 Pageant!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

All eyes were on South African top actress and producer Nomzamo Mbatha last weekend as she hosted the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant in show-stopping style.

The event brought the most glamourous stars in SA under one roof and at the end of the night, Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned the 62nd Miss South Africa. But Nomzamo was unmissable as she made appearances in four high-octane looks styled by acclaimed international stylist Harrison Thomas Crite and famed SA Stylist Lethabo Maboi.

Rocking subtle glam makeup with a dramatic up-do, Nomzamo definitely dominated the stage. Keep scrolling to see every look she wore that had us screaming YASSS.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Dress: Gert-Johan Coetzee

Dress: Gert-Johan Coetzee

Dress: Albina Dyla

Dress: Esé Azénabor Atelier

Creative Direction: @werner_wessels
Photography: @ramiieg
Styling: @boogymaboi
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @kudatot_hair

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Biodun Da-Silva: Let’s Remember to be Kind

Tobi Achudume: To End Police Brutality, Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!
Advertisement
css.php