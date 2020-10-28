Style
Nomzamo Mbatha wore 4 Head-Turning Gowns to Host the Miss South Africa 2020 Pageant!
All eyes were on South African top actress and producer Nomzamo Mbatha last weekend as she hosted the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant in show-stopping style.
The event brought the most glamourous stars in SA under one roof and at the end of the night, Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned the 62nd Miss South Africa. But Nomzamo was unmissable as she made appearances in four high-octane looks styled by acclaimed international stylist Harrison Thomas Crite and famed SA Stylist Lethabo Maboi.
Rocking subtle glam makeup with a dramatic up-do, Nomzamo definitely dominated the stage. Keep scrolling to see every look she wore that had us screaming YASSS.
Dress: Gert-Johan Coetzee
Dress: Gert-Johan Coetzee
Dress: Albina Dyla
Dress: Esé Azénabor Atelier
Creative Direction: @werner_wessels
Photography: @ramiieg
Styling: @boogymaboi
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @kudatot_hair