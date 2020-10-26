Connect with us

Style

Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup

Style

Didi Akinyelure Talks Inspiration, Why She Started & Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Rich Mnisi, Yoliswa Mqoco , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

You'll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

Style

April & Alex's Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

Style

Kelly Rowland Adds All The Spice To Just Fab's New Fall Collection!

Music Style

Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 46

Style

3 Times Erica Nlewedim looked Undeniably Chic in Lisa Folawiyo Studio

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 357

Style

Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup

BellaNaija Style

Published

46 mins ago

 on

The biggest stars in South Africa came together for fashion, champagne and polo at the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup over the weekend at the Inanda Club in Sandton.

From Mihlali Ndamase who came through in a stunning Keys Fashion dress to Melody Molale‘s swoon-worthy pink mini dress, we’ve curated the best looks you have to see from the #CellCInandaAfricaCup event.

Don’t forget to VOTE for your best-dressed stars below.

@mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase

Dress: @keys_fashion
Photography. @harmonixent

@ilovemelmo

Melody Molale

Dress @maryzodesigns
Styled by @phuphogumedek

@mokoenalive and @lunga_shabalala 

Thapelo Mokoena & Lunga Shabalala

Thapelo (Left)
Wearing: @house.of.crouse

Lunga (Right)
Wearing: @ephymol

@momo_lebepe

Momo Lebepe

Outfit: @trendysecrets_by_ipssy

@kamomodisakeng

Kamo Modisakeng

Wearing House of CB

@zoemsutwana and @robina_k

VOTE your favourite looks now on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tari Taylaur: Our Hopes for a New Nigeria Cannot be Gunned Down
Advertisement
css.php