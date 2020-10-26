Style
Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup
The biggest stars in South Africa came together for fashion, champagne and polo at the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup over the weekend at the Inanda Club in Sandton.
From Mihlali Ndamase who came through in a stunning Keys Fashion dress to Melody Molale‘s swoon-worthy pink mini dress, we’ve curated the best looks you have to see from the #CellCInandaAfricaCup event.
Don’t forget to VOTE for your best-dressed stars below.
Thapelo Mokoena & Lunga Shabalala
Thapelo (Left)
Wearing: @house.of.crouse
Lunga (Right)
Wearing: @ephymol
Kamo Modisakeng
Wearing House of CB