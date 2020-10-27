Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Biodun Stephen is Cooking Something & It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola & Timini Egbuson

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer For “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“ Is Here!

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Perri & Matthew Edwards Are Picture Perfect 💛

BN TV Movies & TV

Sunu Goneras’ "Riding With Sugar" is Coming to Netflix | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Ka3na Officially Introduces Her Daughter & She's All Shades Of Adorable!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

It's the Season Finale of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Here's Episode 8 of Bovi's Comedy Web Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Neptune3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” New Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 3 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri" Is All About Mike & Perri's Final Preparations

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Is Finally Here!

Movies & TV

Biodun Stephen is Cooking Something & It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola & Timini Egbuson

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When you see Bisola Aiyeola or Bimbo Ademoye in a movie, you know you’re in for a good laugh.

Now, imagine a Biodun Stephen film with these two talented, hilarious actresses; it’s a whole different vibe!

Nollywood writer, actress and director Biodun Stephen has shared some behind the scene photos from a movie she’s currently working on and we can’t wait to find out more!

The movie is set to star AMVCA 2018 trailblazer Bisola Aiyeola as Anti-agi, 2019 AMVCA nominee Bimbo Ademoye as Todowede and veteran actress Tina Mba as Mrs. Cole. It also stars AMVCA most recent best actor Timini Egbuson.

She promises that “something smooth and juicy with enough hoil is cooking. A movie you will love bicos e sweet die.”

There’s more, Bimbo shared this hilarious video which shows that Mc Lively is on the cast list as well. She also revealed that Adedimeji Lateef, comedian Julian FunnyboneStanley and Bolanle Ninalowo are also among the cast in her caption which read:

you’ve seen lizzy in all shades of wrong , aj I’m looking for bank, lolypop69 I’m back up wife . Meet todowede the Egun bread seller, I’m breaded life ( working title ) . Thought to bring some humor your way this morning . But I have a valid question, ARE YOU READY? .
As you can see @mc_lively is NOT ok. 🤣🤣🤣.
This one has a whole lot of your faves . From @_timini mr steal your girl. To @iambisola sister sholly louboutini . To @adedimejilateef my baby boy to @iamnino_b makayanyaa to @tinamba1 mama ,to @funnyboneofficial and a host of other amazing actors. Written , produced and directed by the best of the best @biodunstephen . #todowedeiscoming

We can’t wait to see what Biodun stephen is cooking. But first, enjoy the video😂


Photo Credit: @biodunstephen

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tobi Achudume: To End Police Brutality, Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace
Advertisement
css.php