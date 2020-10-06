The 3rd Part of Davido’s “BlackBox Interview” Is All About What the Future Holds

In the concluding episode of the 3 part series of the #BlackBoxInterview, music star Davido talks being involved with politics & who the future artists of the Nigerian music scene are.

Since his late teenage years, Davido has been on a nonstop rollercoaster in the limelight; finding love, building a family, making friends – and a few ‘enemies’ too – and breaking records while he’s been at it. For nearly a decade, it’s been a round-the-clock full-time job of being an international superstar, and Davido’s been covering all the shifts.

