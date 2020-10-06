New Video: Bantu – Cash And Carry

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Bantu has served out the visuals to his single “Cash And Carry“, taken off his latest album “Everybody Get Agenda”.

The song encapsulates the anger and frustration of Africans with the ruling elite who have created a perverted system of corruption, deceit and terror that not only silences and destroys any and all voices of dissent but also rewards and enriches those who betray the hopes and dreams of their fellow brothers and sisters.

“Cash And Carry” video was directed by Mirko Polo.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

