From Queer Rights to Gender Activists, Here are finalists for The Nigeria Prize for Difference & Diversity

The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity, endowed by the co-founder of human flourishing company, Joy, Inc., and host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo has announced the fifteen finalists for its maiden edition. The finalists are set to attend the one-week workshop scheduled to hold from Monday, October 12th to Saturday, October 17th, 2020.

The finalists are all young people below the ages of 35 who are creating safe, warm spaces for diversity, inclusion, and equality.

These are the 15 finalists:

Queer liberation activist, Ani Kayode Somtochukwu

Emotional & mental wellness Yoga coach, Michael Nwah Ernest

Therapist, Toluse Dove Francis

Founder of the Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn, Foundation Oluwatobiloba Ajayi

Autism educator, Adelola Edema

Human Rights advocate, Michael Nwielua

Founder of Boys Quarters Africa, Solomon Ayodele

Human Rights activist and journalist Sada Malumfashi

Senior Editor of Zikoko.com, Daniel Orubo

Editor in chief of ANastyBoy.com, Vincent Desmond

Cofounder of As Equals Africa, Angel Nduka- Nwosu

Filmmaker and gender equality advocate Ezeigwe Juliet Chioma

Executive Director of the Sustainable Impact and Development Initiative, Elizabeth Talatu Williams

Women and girl child activist Adakole Zainab

Founder and Executive Director of The Conversation Café, Chisom Ogbummuo

The list of finalists and their profiles can be viewed on www.diversity.ynaija.com

The finalists were graded and selected by a distinguished panel of judges including actors Nse Ikpe-Etim and Eku Edewor, consultant psychiatrist Dr Gbonjubola Abiri, decorated journalists Kiki Mordi, Harry Itie, fashion designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal, CNN African Voices’ Arit Okpo and consultant Ndukwe Igbokwe.

“The mission of the prize is to open up the voices, hearts, and spirits of young people across Nigeria,” says Jideonwo. “For them to embrace their true identities and accept their uniqueness without feeling suppressed, oppressed, or misunderstood.”

The finalists are set to attend a one-week workshop – to be held virtually due to Covid-19, where they will be coached and mentored by a faculty of the brightest minds across media, human rights, and governance.

This will be followed by the announcement of the winner in December to commemorate World Human Rights Day, where the overall winner will receive N1 million endowed by Chude Jideonwo who has been at the forefront of diversity and difference storytelling and activism across the continent.

The prize is co-presented by The Future Project and Joy, Inc.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme