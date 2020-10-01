Connect with us

Meet the All-Star Cast of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

First Date with a Stingy Man, How Bad Can It Be? Catch Episode 5 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Yvonne Orji takes Us through Her Journey of Cultural Expectations & Self-Discovery on "Now With Natalie"

Glow, Girl! Avala is A Year Older Today

Spooky Season is Here & With It Comes the Trailer for Remi Weeks' "His House"

Toke Makinwa is Discussing 'End Time Relationships' on this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

Looks Like Jasmine is in a Lot of Trouble! Find Out Why on Episode 11 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

"The Lion King" Sequel Is In The Works With Director Barry Jenkins

The Photos from Inside Mimi Onalaja's 30th Birthday Party That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Kayode Kasum‘s forthcoming film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is almost here! The movie was produced by Mimi Bartels and directed by Kayode Kasum.

Synopsis

Kambili Maduka, is an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who is turning 29 in a few days. The only thing on her mind is to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be, which is; responsible, driven, focused and wife material.

As we gear up for the film which will be in cinemas from October 16, let us introduce you to its exceptional cast members.

Meet the all-star cast of “Kambili: The Whole 30 yards”: Nancy Isime, Jide Kene Achufusi, Elvina Baby Ibru, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor, Venita Akpofure, Mawuli Gavor, Koye Kekere-Ekun and more.

