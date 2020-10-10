John Boyega, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji – More Celebrities are using their Platforms to Amplify the #EndSARS Movement

Now more than ever, our voices must be heard!

The #EndSARS protest is still on going and everyday, it’s getting more and more intense.

It is happening, everyone is joining the movement and lending their voice in every way they can.

Enough of the harassment, enough of the killings, enough of the brutality, we can all come together and speak as one. There are so many ways to be a part of this movement.

“The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest” John Boyega tweeted.

Our celebrities have taken the front stand and together, they are saying ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger. #EndSarsProtests — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020

I'm showing up here tomorrow. E don do. We don tire to dey fear. 10am tomorrow on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. Who is with me? #EndSarsProtests #EndSarsNow https://t.co/4XMWctOh9A — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) October 9, 2020

I would lying if I said I’m DIRECTLY affected by SARS but a lot of my Cupcakes are and that’s enough for me to care. I stand behind the movement to #EndPoliceBrutality AND #EndSARS 🇳🇬 — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 9, 2020

I’ve been taking the last few days to fully research on the topic of #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria, I didn’t want to jump on a hashtag before understanding the stories of the victims… + I’ve been deeply saddened at the fact that history continues to repeat itself. — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) October 9, 2020

I think this reflects that we are not learning from history & after every outrage we go back to Business as Usual!!! This time it must be different!! Our Leaders both In Government, The Police & the private sector must come together to act NOW #EndSARSImmediately — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) October 9, 2020

Mike Edwards has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to start a protest in London.

Our Mothers have also joined the protest to speak for their children with one voice.