John Boyega, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji – More Celebrities are using their Platforms to Amplify the #EndSARS Movement

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Now more than ever, our voices must be heard!

The #EndSARS protest is still on going and everyday, it’s getting more and more intense.

It is happening, everyone is joining the movement and lending their voice in every way they can.

Enough of the harassment, enough of the killings, enough of the brutality, we can all come together and speak as one. There are so many ways to be a part of this movement.

“The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest” John Boyega tweeted.

Our celebrities have taken the front stand and together, they are saying ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Mike Edwards has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to start a protest in London.

Our Mothers have also joined the protest to speak for their children with one voice.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

