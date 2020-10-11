Must Read: Some of the Personal Experiences fueling the #EndSARS Movement

The #EndSARS protest has taken center stage of events in Nigeria at the moment and there is no stopping now.

More youths are coming out in large numbers to protest in different locations, they are indeed relentless.

It has become a global movement as international personalities have also joined the protest with their various platforms, calling on the Nigerian government to #EndSARSNow.

Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL. I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear whats happening. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

What’s going on Nigeria is absolutely heartbreaking 💔 #EndSARS this year has really been too much on us all globally. Please don’t forget/continue to pray 🇳🇬 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) October 10, 2020

Love to Nigeria, Nigerian roots!!! #EndSarsNow 🇳🇬 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 10, 2020

Although it is glaring the reasons why these protests need to be held, some people have raised questions about the intentions and reasons behind these protests.

From calling it a plan to stop the police from going after criminals to calling it a means for people to chase clout, the main reasons why these protests need to be held have been completely ignored – to end police brutality and put a stop to the killing of innocent youths.

It has become necessary to highlight some of the personal experiences fueling the #EndSARS movement.

They threatened to lock me up & "change it for you" in Ilupeju. I had to shout like a market seller on the streets to get people's attn. When people started parking and coming because I was shouting, they tactically withdrew and drove off. Maybe I won't be here today. #EndSars — FemiJACOBS (@FemiJACOBS) October 10, 2020

Went to the ministry of justice to petition the case spend days in that office in Alausa no one had the time to process the document at the office posting guys I was in a neck brace in bed for about 3months in pain had to gym it all aways n focus on fitness with Tomiwa #EndSARS — Tomi Thomas (@TomiThomas_LOS) October 10, 2020

Months without charging him to court or anything. Both times, huge amounts of money had to be paid even though no offence was committed. This struggle didn't start now, anyone who says otherwise is a bloody liar! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow — #EndSARSNow (@miissinvisible) October 10, 2020

I was stopped by SARS officials on a bike with a cooler of food for my sister that had just given birth and was still in the hospital. They took my phone, searched it and said I was taking food to go and meet my boyfriend. First of all, is that even a crime? — Koko Butter 😏 (@NkoyoClement) October 9, 2020

My pants were there, they were touching the pant upandan..corked gun for the other girl that told them this was a state of emergency. Long story short, we paid 36k before we left the spot. People that just had accident few hours back. #EndSarsNow — Baby Gee (@Kween_giftty) October 10, 2020

I was coming from work on a Friday…dressed in native attire…they gave us launch at the office that I couldn't eat n decided to take it home…only for SARS to stop me n keep saying m coming from an herbalist place that the food inside my bag is a concussion. — Babatunde (@Babattuunde) October 10, 2020

2019, SARS stopped me and my ex boyfriend, after searching us they found "unused" pad in my bag and started asking me what I was doing with pad 😭 they delayed us for hours asking why I had always ultra in my bag. Pad???? As a young lady???????? ffs scrap this unit abeggggggg😭 — Ray baby✨ (@sodapop_ray) October 10, 2020

I was by the road side with a male friend waiting for okada on a friday around 9pm,six gunned SARS officials harrased me verbally calling me ashewo and said Kwara state is a sahiria state and why was I hugging? It was strange but they took us to the station and collected bribe — ElegancebyRholarglow (@DimpledCheek) October 10, 2020

#EndSARS now

My kid bro was harassed last year on his way from delsu to lag. He showed them his I'D and text books..

SARS ended up taking part of his tfare .. — Anoruse Cynthia (@cynthiaasky) October 10, 2020

An ex of mine once had his car stolen at gunpoint and went to report it to the police. The police said he was in cahoots with the armed robbers and imprisoned him. They beat him till noon when his parents came to rescue him. He was a commissioner's son. #EndPoliceBrutality — Ijeoma Aniebo (@Declectic) October 9, 2020

They slapped me and said they think I was married and was hanging out with guys. That they will take me to my house to meet my husband.

How is this their concern for heaven sake?!

If I choose to follow man is it #SARS business?! — Gloria Chinyere (@D_ChessQueen) October 10, 2020

I was still in shock of their talks when they called their photographer to come and take my picture and transfer me to one section, I knew I have entered it, I pleaded to make phone calls, one bastard just shouted no allow am ooo, you must pay money today today — Augustine Daniels (@Osazuwadaniels) October 10, 2020

As far back as 2016 I was robbed by these guys on my back from an after wedding party. Again in 2017 on my way back from work, one of them cracked his gun at me, threatened to pop my kneecap and lock me in my boot for refusing to bribe him with 50k. God rescued me. #EndSarsNow — Dreal Kwaba (@chineduIH) October 10, 2020

Just yesterday in aba I got stopped because I have a tattoo got my phone searched and nothing was seen on me I chop slap and 30k taken from my bag and I got dropped off at a place I don't know had to wait for close to an hour before my guy picked me up#EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/qHoe0Mzwc1 — October empire (@kennethuzoma82) October 10, 2020

they used cutlass to shave a guys beards in Eket, I ran with my small goatee, but now we stand #EndSARS — pro black (@richmanjoearts) October 10, 2020

I am actually exhausted and the little energy left in me is what I will show up with tomorrow on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to say one thing – Fuck SARS. 10am, who's coming? #EndSarsProtests — #Road2Blow (@OgaBoxx) October 9, 2020

When armed robbers were breaking into my apartment in July I called #SARS, they told me they dont have fuel in their patrol vehicle. The robbers spent 2 hours robbing my entire street uninterrupted.

Nobody should tell me that SARS was formed to stop armed robbery#EndSARS — Uche (@UcheKalu_) October 9, 2020

He was on his way to school, Lagos State University. He said now, they always have money ready to bail themselves out because the SARS officials don’t care whether they are criminals or not. If these officials are here to curb crime, where do they expect jobless undergrads… — Oyinkansola Fatima Momoh (@oyinkanmomoh) October 9, 2020

I'm a lasuite and this is 💯, going from your house/hostel to school there's a %90 chance rogue police officers will harras you on the way. They have mini buses at iba junction police station dedicated for rogue office to harras citizens. #EndSARS — #endsars (@nameblanknot) October 10, 2020

At that point I gave up on the system! I can see envy and jealousy writing all over their faces.

By the time I started questioning their questions they have no choice than to let me go.

You can imagine how many people they have intimidated just to suck them off their little #£$ — Mr K ☀ (@nwaforkc) October 10, 2020

A friend's laptop, phone and money were stolen, dude ran to the station to report it. They told him to pay a certain amount before they could start anything. Said he needs to "open a file." — Living The Life (@AlNelssyn) October 10, 2020

Fam, he told woman, "Ma I told you I've just been robbed and you're saying I should pay for opening file, where do I get the money"? The woman looked at him, hissed and said " dey there na, you never ready" — Living The Life (@AlNelssyn) October 10, 2020

Early this year, someone threatened my severally both physically and psychologically. I went with multiple proofs to State CID Ado Ekiti. I paid 15k after much pleading and Oga said we I should keep him as my side guy as part of my payment. — Unapologetic (@t_o_l_u_l_o_p_e) October 10, 2020

Sars carried me with my full scrubs on, driving back from a night call duty. Took me to the back of iyaganku station and checked every device on me. They finally let me go after giving them money for weekend. Even the noble profession cannot guarantee you safety from harassment https://t.co/T7jcgr35Dj — Name (@BeCogent) October 9, 2020

He didn't do anything wrong, but they still extorted him

He was dressing fancy, nor was he driving expensive car, but they still threatened to shoot him

After confirming that he is a doctor by going through his phone, they still put him in cell.

No one is safe!! #EndSARS!!! — The Innocent Chuks (@DrOnuigweC) October 9, 2020

Asked me to bail myself with 400k if not I will be taken to their office. If not for the intervention of my friend who is an EFCC officer who rescued me, this bullies would have taken me to God knows where. — Geechi Liberachi (@Leetwho) October 10, 2020

She said if they took your boyfriend in Ogbomoho, they won't release him till they sleep with their girlfriends #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #SarsMustGo #ShutItAllDownNamibia #EndSARS — Ifeoluwa (@Richest_poshdr) October 10, 2020

You're not actually immune to SARS. SARS has never stopped me before, ( I'm grey-haired ) but when my person and his friends were arrested, and I was called to their office, I paid N1M cash for 3 people. Till today, dem never pay me complete.. So, #EndSarsNow danu,danu — Alli-Balogun H.Lekan (@allibaloo) October 10, 2020

I have a male business partner. He is young . He doesn’t keep any credit alert on his phone. He always carries his business incorporation papers around just incase SARS stops him. Living in perpetual fear and terror. #EndSARS #EndSARS — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) October 10, 2020

Sars will plant weed into young peoples pocket right in front of them, some will put gun on your laps and snap you, some will put handcuffs on you and threaten to imprison you …when they can't find anything, they will send incriminating tins into your phone…please #EndSARS — vovwero oyovwe (@ceejay_oy) October 10, 2020

I swear 😔 this people took $1000 cash from me around Lekki phase 1 😭 then to the Zenith ATM around Quilox night club and made me withdraw 60k Naira and left me stranded there I came 🏡 & Ask God why and Left ✈️ 🇳🇬😪#EndSARS — fatboymafiaofficial (@fatboymafia7) October 10, 2020

On that lonely road

But i was bold enough to record them with my phone#EndSarsNow #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsProtests — Naz D KREATOR (I'm a God and a Creator)🏳️‍🌈🇳🇬 (@immaculatechi10) October 10, 2020

