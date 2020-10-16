Connect with us

Music

New Music: Omah Lay - Damn (Cricket Remix)

Music

You Should Listen to Trey Songz & Davido's song "Sleepless Nights"

Music

New Music: Reekado Banks feat. Wizkid - Omo Olomo

Music

New Music: Mohbad feat. Naira Marley & Lil Kesh - Ponmo Sweet

Music

New Music: Small Doctor - Soro Soke

Music

Made Kuti releases Debut Single + Video "Free Your Mind" to Mark Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's Birthday

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Dunsin Oyekan - Oranmo Nise Fayati (Spontaneous Song)

Music News

Read Falz's Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

Music Style

Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BN TV Music

John Legend dedicated his Billboard Music Awards "Never Break" Performance to Chrissy Teigen

Music

New Music: Omah Lay – Damn (Cricket Remix)

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Omah Lay has a Cricket remix for his smashing hit song “Damn“, off his “Get Layd” EP

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth

Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests

You Should Read Our Conversation With the Photographer Behind this Iconic #EndSARS Shot
Advertisement
css.php