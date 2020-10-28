“Lagos State Government Invited us to Intervene” The Nigerian Army’s 81 Division on Lekki Toll Shooting

The Army had, last week, said no soldier was at the scene. However, a statement by Major Osoba Olaniyi, Acting Deputy Director of the 81 Division Public Relations, the Division said the allegation of the massacre is aimed at causing anarchy in the country and “the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24 hours curfew was imposed.”

The statement continued:

The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.

This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.

The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.

Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.”