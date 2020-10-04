 Thebe Magugu’s Counter Intelligence Collection Is Inspired By Real-Life Spies

Connect with us

 Thebe Magugu presents his latest S/S21 collection,  titled  “COUNTER INTELLIGENCE “.

According to a statement from the brand:

My SS21 collection, titled COUNTER INTELLIGENCE, is based off a series of interviews I conducted with confessed, tried and detained female ex-spies, who worked either for the Apartheid government or defected to the other side, essentially becoming double-agents in the process.

Its always fascinated me, how one can become a spy and commit high-treason. Speaking to some of these women, as well as author Jonathan Ancer, gave me some valuable insight into the psychology. Mr. Ancer’s book titled “BETRAYAL: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies” was the starting point of the collection and I highly suggest you all read it.

Its been interesting translating some of these stories into the collection. One of the spies I spoke to, Olivia Anne-Marie Forsyth, provided me with her scanned fingerprints, which now enjoy a polka-dot effect on LOOK 4 – there are many details like this that pepper the collection that I invite you to please look through.
Please watch the collection’s film, by the same name, shot by close collaborators photographer @kristinleemoolman and stylist @ibkamara .

I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. Your valued input and contribution is deeply appreciated.- Thebe Magugu

Speaking to WWD  Thebe said- “You become quite ostentatious. You almost have to hide in plain sight and play into these characters, It’s this idea of peacocking.

Watch the collection launch below:

Credits
Executive Producer @jodie_ennik
Models:
@bethany.dewaal
@francageneva
@mariacatherinecorrea
@thereal.annah
@juliannaveenis
@iam_sio
Disi
Stylist Assistant: @amyzamaa
Berets in collaboration with @therealcrystalbirch and @kirsten___goss
Leatherwork in collaboration with @friuli_concepts
Photographer Assistant: @tatendachidora
2nd Assistant: Lerato Ntiso
Art Director / Set Designer:
@chloe_andrea_the_creator
Hair Artist: @missmoloto
Hair Artist: @saadique
Make Up Artist: @annicemakeup
Make Up Artist: @alsbellsmua
Lampost Luminaires: Lebogang Tlhako
Lampost Luminaires: Thalente Khomo
Lampost Luminaires: Lili Bo Ming
Graphic Design + Titles: @commission.studio
Special Thanks to : @keyesartmile + @sunshinecoza + Jonathan Ancer + Mare Hof

@lampostsa
@lampost.production

