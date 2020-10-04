 Thebe Magugu’s Counter Intelligence Collection Is Inspired By Real-Life Spies

Thebe Magugu presents his latest S/S21 collection, titled “COUNTER INTELLIGENCE “.

According to a statement from the brand:

My SS21 collection, titled COUNTER INTELLIGENCE, is based off a series of interviews I conducted with confessed, tried and detained female ex-spies, who worked either for the Apartheid government or defected to the other side, essentially becoming double-agents in the process.

Its always fascinated me, how one can become a spy and commit high-treason. Speaking to some of these women, as well as author Jonathan Ancer, gave me some valuable insight into the psychology. Mr. Ancer’s book titled “BETRAYAL: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies” was the starting point of the collection and I highly suggest you all read it.

Its been interesting translating some of these stories into the collection. One of the spies I spoke to, Olivia Anne-Marie Forsyth, provided me with her scanned fingerprints, which now enjoy a polka-dot effect on LOOK 4 – there are many details like this that pepper the collection that I invite you to please look through.

Please watch the collection’s film, by the same name, shot by close collaborators photographer @kristinleemoolman and stylist @ibkamara .

I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. Your valued input and contribution is deeply appreciated.- Thebe Magugu