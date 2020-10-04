This Striking New Collection By Cool African Merch Is For The Cool Kids

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Cool African Merch, the urban and cool African streetwear brand taking the UK by storm has released yet another striking collection of Tshirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. Tagged October Skirmish, the collection which dropped on Nigeria’s Independence day, reflects some experiences that Nigerians can easily relate to.

October Skirmish is a hard-hitting capsule collection that draws on the hardships, hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people. Woven into each design is an honest commentary on social issues, and brought together as a collection it’s a magnifying glass held up to the inner workings of the nation at large. Socially conscious, brutally honest apparel.

See the full lookbook below

Brand: @coolafricanmerch www.coolafricanmerch.com

