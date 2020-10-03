Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

Movies & TV Style

#TSMWFashion: Episode 2 of The Smart Money Woman TV Series Gave Us Some Amazing Nigerian Fashion

Style

Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Style

Attention BellaStylistas: Thebe Magugu Designed a Sportswear-Inspired Drop Just For You

Nollywood Scoop Style

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Style

The Burna Boy x boohooMAN Collection Is Here — and It’s Iconic!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

"Watch the queen conquer" - Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Style

Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s a happy birthday to photographer Busola Dakolo.

“I am of inestimable worth; beyond valuation. I am Busola Dakolo. Happy Birthday to me. Thank you God” she says, sharing these photos on Instagram.

Here’s her husband Timi Dakolo’s sweet message to her:

Happy birthday Wifest oluwabusola Dakolo @busoladakolo . Let God’s light continue to shine in your life. May laughter and joy never leave your heart. Your best days are ahead my love . May God grant the secret petitions of your heart. More wins for you my love. The whole yard people loves you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Continue to manage Us like that.

Photo credit: @busoladakolo, @timidakolo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php