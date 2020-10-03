Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

It’s a happy birthday to photographer Busola Dakolo.

“I am of inestimable worth; beyond valuation. I am Busola Dakolo. Happy Birthday to me. Thank you God” she says, sharing these photos on Instagram.

Here’s her husband Timi Dakolo’s sweet message to her:

Happy birthday Wifest oluwabusola Dakolo @busoladakolo . Let God’s light continue to shine in your life. May laughter and joy never leave your heart. Your best days are ahead my love . May God grant the secret petitions of your heart. More wins for you my love. The whole yard people loves you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Continue to manage Us like that.

Photo credit: @busoladakolo, @timidakolo