Girls Just Want To Have Fun! Watch Toke Makinwa & Tacha on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s another fun episode of “Toke Moments” and on this episode, Toke Makinwa and Tacha catch up on everything, from lockdown to how they both stay motivated.

Here’s what Toke says:

Watch Tacha and I catch up on the Vlog today, we talk everything from the Lock down, how we both stay motivated, relationships, trolls….Everything. It was supposed to be a lunch date and we decided to bring the cameras along for a quick chat before we had our meals. I like having guests on the show, who do you guys want to see next?

Watch the episode below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

