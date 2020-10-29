Toke Makinwa’s New Vlog is all about her COVID-19 Experience

On this new episode of “Toke Moments”, Toke Makinwa reveals that she tested positive for the Covid-19 virus despite taking precautions and she is sharing her experience.

She says,

Hello guys, I have been missing in action, I caught Covid 19 and my experience was not so great, I am not 100 percent yet but I can say my worst days are behind me. The virus is real, pls be safe out there. Watch, Like, Share and Comment too. It’s my birthday in less than a week, I honestly just want ton be back one my feet. Say a prayer for me, I’ll chat with you guys soon xoxo.

Watch the new eepisode here: