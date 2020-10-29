Connect with us

BN TV

Toke Makinwa’s New Vlog is all about her COVID-19 Experience

BN TV Scoop

Desmond Elliot's Statement on Social Media & #EndSARS Protests is Causing Quite the Reaction

BN TV

Are Our 20s Overrated? This Is What Jackie Aina Thinks

BN TV Music

Here’s Joeboy’s Official Dance Video for “Lonely"

Beauty BN TV

Sam Smith's Makeup Routine Involves This Surprising Step

BN TV

7 Foods Rich in Vitamin D Sisi Yemmie Wants You to Know About

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Should Watch this Short Film "Mercy Mercy" starring #BBNaija's Erica

BN TV Movies & TV Music News Scoop

5 Times Falz Perfectly Fused Activism with Music & Comedy

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience" Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Season Finale of "The Men's Club" is Here!

BN TV

Toke Makinwa’s New Vlog is all about her COVID-19 Experience

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On this new episode of “Toke Moments”, Toke Makinwa reveals that she tested positive for the Covid-19 virus despite taking precautions and she is sharing her experience.

She says,

Hello guys, I have been missing in action, I caught Covid 19 and my experience was not so great, I am not 100 percent yet but I can say my worst days are behind me. The virus is real, pls be safe out there. Watch, Like, Share and Comment too. It’s my birthday in less than a week, I honestly just want ton be back one my feet. Say a prayer for me, I’ll chat with you guys soon xoxo.

Watch the new eepisode here:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: How Can I Convince my Husband to Plan for Our Children’s Future? 

Biodun Da-Silva: Let’s Remember to be Kind

Tobi Achudume: To End Police Brutality, Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms
Advertisement
css.php