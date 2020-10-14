Scoop
Yomi & Grace Makun are on Cloud Nine as they Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Yomi and Grace Makun have the type of love it takes to make it last forever. Today marks the couple’s 3rd wedding anniversary, and we must say, love looks good on them.
The beauty entrepreneur wished her fashion designer hubby a happy anniversary today on Instagram, revealing that their love is stronger today than ever before. “3 years of God’s faithfulness, 3 years of selfless friendship, 3 years of unbreakable bond.” she writes. “I celebrate you @yomicasual HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY WORLD. Forever to go.”
In another post, she wrote:
We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual
SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏
3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁
These happy photos of the couple say it all – Check on it!
Photo Credit: yomicasual | fabjewels_official