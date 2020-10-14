Connect with us

Yomi & Grace Makun are on Cloud Nine as they Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

This Special Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast featuring Falz is the Energy We Desperately Need

It Seems We Might Have to Wait a While for Wizkid’s "Made In Lagos" Album

#SarsMustEnd: Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Trey Songz... These Celebrities are Taking a Stand with Nigerians

#SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars

Forty & Fantastic! Padita Agu marks New Age in a Glam Way

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Jemima Osunde Says These 3 Steps will Help You Start Your Day Right

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Yay! It’s Baby Number 2 for Kelly Rowland

Yomi and Grace Makun have the type of love it takes to make it last forever. Today marks the couple’s 3rd wedding anniversary, and we must say, love looks good on them.

The beauty entrepreneur wished her fashion designer hubby a happy anniversary today on Instagram, revealing that their love is stronger today than ever before. “3 years of God’s faithfulness, 3 years of selfless friendship, 3 years of unbreakable bond.” she writes. “I celebrate you @yomicasual HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY WORLD. Forever to go.”

In another post, she wrote:

We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual
SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏
3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁

Yomi returned the love with a series of photos of them looking super elated. “How is it that I can still get goosebumps when I see your beautiful face after 9years? Happy Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife, no years can erase the special feeling I have when you walk into room.”

These happy photos of the couple say it all – Check on it!

Photo Credit: yomicasual | fabjewels_official

