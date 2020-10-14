Yomi & Grace Makun are on Cloud Nine as they Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Yomi and Grace Makun have the type of love it takes to make it last forever. Today marks the couple’s 3rd wedding anniversary, and we must say, love looks good on them.

The beauty entrepreneur wished her fashion designer hubby a happy anniversary today on Instagram, revealing that their love is stronger today than ever before. “3 years of God’s faithfulness, 3 years of selfless friendship, 3 years of unbreakable bond.” she writes. “I celebrate you @yomicasual HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY WORLD. Forever to go.”

In another post, she wrote:

We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual

SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏

3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁

Yomi returned the love with a series of photos of them looking super elated. “How is it that I can still get goosebumps when I see your beautiful face after 9years? Happy Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife, no years can erase the special feeling I have when you walk into room.”

These happy photos of the couple say it all – Check on it!

Photo Credit: yomicasual | fabjewels_official