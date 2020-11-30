Nigerian-born Attorney Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo nominated as Joe Biden’s Deputy Treasury Secretary

US President-Elect, Joe Biden, has announced the latest wave of appointments and nomination for his economic team. On the list, is a Nigerian-born attorney, Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo, as deputy Treasury secretary. If confirmed, Adeyemo would be the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

He currently is the first President of the Obama Foundation in Chicago. He was a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration and will serve under Janet Yellen, who is set to lead the Treasury Department.

Biden-Harris Presidential Transition website describes him as “A leader with deep experience across both the economic and national security space, Adeyemo has served as a trusted adviser to the country’s foremost policymakers in times of crisis”.

Here are a few facts about him: