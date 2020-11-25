BAADForever: Banky W & Adesua are Celebrating 3 Years of Love, Friendship & Family in the most Beautiful Way

Happy 3rd anniversary to Banky W and Susu! Their love is so infectious.

Singer/songwriter Bankole Wellington and Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary and we just can’t get enough of them.

The couple shared a beautifully compiled video from their wedding and showered each other with amazing messages that will have you “awwing” all day long.

From Banky W,

Can “being in love” sustain a marriage? 3 years ago, Susu and I made the decision to love each other forever. But the only reason forever is even possible, is because we made the decision to make God our foundation. And while a foundation is the part of the house that people don’t see, it’s by far the most important.

Because you can fix cracks in the walls, refurbish the rooms and repaint the halls, but you can’t get the foundation wrong if you want any chance of the house standing at all. The structural integrity of a house requires a foundation that is built to last.

I recently heard a Pastor say that love can’t keep a marriage going… he said it takes God and commitment. I think maybe he had a bit of a misunderstanding of what love really means. Because… well, God IS love. And love is commitment. Without both, it certainly isn’t love and it definitely won’t work. People sometimes think Susu led me to God. But it’s not true. God led me to Susu. And He has kept us through it all. Marrying @adesuaetomi is the 2nd best decision I made in my adult life. The best was re-dedicating my life to Christ.

Susu, I am thankful for you, and grateful to you. You are everything I want and much more than I deserve. You mean the world to me and I intend to spend the rest of my life proving it. I love you now more than ever.

3 years down, I’m looking forward to forever.

I love you. Happy Anniversary Shuga.

#BAAD2017 #BAAD2020 #BAADforever “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud…It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

– 1 Cor 13:4..8

“… and the rains descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.” – Matt 7:25

🎥: filmed by Mnet, edited by the always incredible @theoladayo

🎵: “Heaven (Susu’s song)

From Susu to her best friend:

Three years? Seems like yesterday. Seems like forever.

Three years with my bestie.

Everyone knows you’re my husband but today I want to thank you for being my best friend.

The most attentive, loving, funny, caring, inspiring friend I have ever had.

I thought I knew how to love but omo, you have schooled me.🤣

I never knew it was possible to be with someone this long and not have it be riddled with tons of fights. I’m glad for our low voiced intense conversations. Lol

You don’t make me feel crazy, I don’t have to yell before I’m heard. I don’t have to worry. I don’t second guess how you feel about me. I know I’m valued, as I should be.

Thank you bubz, for just being a correct human being. For the heart that you have. For being quick to be sorry when you’re wrong (whispers…even when you’re not. Lol) (I do the same sha😁)

For not putting your ego before us. For giving me a home that’s my safe haven. I’m grateful for the home we have built. I always look forward to coming home and it takes a lot to even get me out of the house. Lol.

God has done the most marvellous things these past 3 years. May he continue to be the 3rd cord in this threefold cord. As long as he lives and he shields and we keep him part of our lives, we will never be easily broken.

Apart from Jesus🙋‍♀️, you are def the light of my life.

May that light continue to shine brighter and brighter.

You, my darling are a force to be reckoned with and the world will remember your name.

@bankywellington I love you doesn’t seem to suffice anymore but I’ll say it anyway. I love you with every fibre of my being. Let’s do this till we’re old and grey and maybe in heaven too?

#BAADFOREVER