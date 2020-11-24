“Susu’s beauty is TIMELESS!” – Banky W gushes over Adesua

They really are the cutest!

Banky W is gushing over his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s beauty and we’re here for all of it.

The singer shared these beautiful throwback photos of Adesua, stating that she would have been his spec even when he was 10 years old. How sweet!

He wrote,

I hereby interrupt your day to let you know that Susu’s beauty is TIMELESS!!! She would have been my spec even when I was 10 years old!!! Just look at this supermodel!!! 😍😍😍😍😩😩😩😩🥰🥰🥰🥰 Swipe to see that the cuteness actually runs in their family lol @adesuaetomi @ozzyetomi lol goodgenes.com

Photo Credit: @bankywellington