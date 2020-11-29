CBN is set to inject 50 Billion Naira Intervention Fund for Businesses in Nigeria

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

The Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced a new set of initiatives to help Nigerians cope with the crippling economic effects of Covid-19. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele made this announcement at the recent quarterly Monetary Policy Review (MPR) meeting in Abuja.

Part of the initiatives includes a 50 billion Naira targeted loan facility for Nigerians who require small loans to start businesses or help their businesses stay afloat and for those who might want to make consumptions that will help them live their normal lives in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic. He made it clear that the loans require no collateral.

He further stated that banks have been directed to reduce the interest rate on loans and extend the payment period of current loans to help bank customers and businesses affected by the pandemic.

See video of the news report from TV360 for further details.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

