All the Must See Moments You Missed from Chika Ike’s 35th Birthday Party

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s her birthday all week!

Nollywood producer and actress Chika Ike turned 35 on Sunday and the superstar turned all the way up for it.

She celebrated her birthday in grand style and from these photos, we can tell “it was so lit! 🔥 it was everything and more 💥”

Peep her in that lovely dress, she’s definitely a “golden goddess dripping in solid gold ✨💰⚡️🌟✨⭐️”, like she rightly put it.

Birthday Girl

Decor

Food, Drinks and Treats

Photo Credit: @chikaike

Related Topics:
