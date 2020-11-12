Kickstart Your Weekend with Davido’s “A Better Time” | Listen Here

It’s finally here!

Davido has dropped his highly anticipated album “A Better Time“.

The afrobeat singer promised that the album will be living up to its name as it is indeed a completely better package. Speaking to Rollingstone, he said;

My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album. I took my time. Better visuals, better production, everything as a whole package.

The project includes hit-track “FEM“ and features from Lil Baby on “So Crazy”, “Holy Ground” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Sauti Sol, CKay, Mayorkun, Mugeez, Sho Madjozi, and Bella Shmurda.

Listen to the track below: