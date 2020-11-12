Connect with us

Music

Kickstart Your Weekend with Davido's "A Better Time" | Listen Here

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Toyebi & Nosa - Healing Water ( Spontaneous Worship)

Music

New Video: Nimix feat. Ada Ehi - Hasinibu

BN TV Music

You'll Love this Dance Video for Wizkid & Burna Boy's "Ginger"

Music

New Music: Peruzzi - Issolova

Music

New Video: Ycee - Money I Dey Find (MIDF)

Music

New Music: Glowreeyah Braimah feat. House Of Praise Choir - Stronger

Music

New Music: Mr. Friskii - Talku Talku

BN TV Music

"A Better Time", Relationships & Future Plans - Davido tells it all on this Episode of Ndani TV's "The Juice"

Music

New Video: Rema - Woman

Music

Kickstart Your Weekend with Davido’s “A Better Time” | Listen Here

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

It’s finally here!

Davido has dropped his highly anticipated album “A Better Time“.

The afrobeat singer promised that the album will be living up to its name as it is indeed a completely better package. Speaking to Rollingstone, he said;

My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album. I took my time. Better visuals, better production, everything as a whole package.

The project includes hit-track “FEM“ and features from Lil Baby on “So Crazy, “Holy Ground” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Chris BrownYoung ThugNas, Sauti Sol, CKayMayorkun, MugeezSho Madjozi, and Bella Shmurda.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Was Right, We Should All Be Feminists

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sexual Pleasure and the African Woman

Nkem Ndem: We Need to Pay Attention to Sexual Abuse Among Siblings
Advertisement
css.php