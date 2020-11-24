Connect with us

The New Domino’s Shawarma Roll & Pizza has the Real Naija Taste you should Savour

It’s sweet November for lovers of everything delicious! Domino’s Pizza has gone to the street and brought home your favorite treat with the launch of something you have longed asked for – Domino’s shawarma roll & pizza! It is the real taste of Naija.

You already know no one does pizza variety better than Domino’s and the best way to relax and refuel is with the new Shawarma Pizza & Roll from Domino’s Nigeria.

Made with the freshest, richest, and most palate-tingling recipe, the new shawarma roll & pizza is deliciously addicting and it’s all you need for November!

It is carefully wrapped with special shawarma sauce, chicken, and toppings. A bite of this deliciousness will leave you coming back for more.

So, if you like juicy, tender, and delicious well-seasoned delicious meal, then you are in for a real treat because whether you are looking for a tasty lunch, on-the-go snack, a delicious dinner, or a late-night snack, you can’t go wrong with Domino’s shawarma roll or pizza.

Staring from N1200, you can be amongst the first to sink your teeth into this yumminess and you can also enjoy shawarma pizza & a free drink starting from N2500.

If you aren’t already making your way to the nearest Domino’s store to you, you should place your order online at www.dominos.ng or download the app and have all this sweetness delivered to you in 25 minutes guaranteed.

Make sure you also follow @dominosng on Instagram to never miss out on more fantastic offers, discounts and so much more throughout November.

