YPONLINE (Film and Tv) : Here’s a Chance to get Mentored by an Industry Leader | Nov 28th



Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional in the Film and Tv industry and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for YPONLINE (Film and Tv) mentoring event.

Here’s an opportunity to meet professionals like Femi Odugbemi, Tina Mba, Akin Omotosho, Ego Boyo, BB Sasore, Sani Mu’azu, Jide Kosoko amongst others.

The YPONLINE (Film and Tv) mentoring event is co-sponsored by Unity Bank, Bank of Industry, and Redstar Express Plc. It is supported by the British Council (Nigeria) and convened by Unboxed 2.0

