Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

Fisayo Soyombo, Kelechukwu Iruoma & Ruth Olurounbi Shortlisted for Fetisov Journalism 2020 Awards

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Career Features Inspired

"The People's Oncologist" Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features Inspired

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

BN TV Career

Tumi Phake talks Transitioning from Banking to Fitness on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features Inspired

Software Engineer Rukayat Sadiq is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Career Features Inspired

Odoemena Augustine Chinonso of Teens Can Blog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

Congratulations to Firstbank CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, as he becomes a Member of Bretton Woods Committee

Career

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on the work Dr Jonah Asiegbu is doing with First Medtrade Africa, an e-health startup which exists to serve as a bridge to quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare by connecting patients to healthcare providers and healthcare providers to essential medical supplies.

It helps patients chat with physicians; find hospitals across the globe; obtain verified medical opinions; as well as book appointments with doctors.

First Medtrade helps physicians promote their medical practice; collaborate across borders; connect to patients without barriers; as well as buy medical goods easily.

With the platform, hospitals can send and receive patient referrals conveniently; show the world their latest medical breakthroughs; and also buy essential medical supplies through its recently-launched online medical marketplace

First Medtrade also provides medical transport (air on on ground), as well as medical escort services.

Jonah bagged his MBBS from Igbinedion University, Okada in 2013 and has been contributing his quota to the development of the medical practice in Nigeria since then.

First Medtrade Africa was one of the 200 digital startups selected for the inaugural Forbes Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

We celebrate Jonah for leveraging on technology to simplify healthcare delivery as well as improve patients’ access to medical practitioners across Africa and we’re rooting for him!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Senatorial & State House of Assembly Elections Are Coming Up, Here’s How to Vote

Barbara Akinbuwa: Eating Right Can Help You Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Money Matters With Nimi: Give Your Children the Gift of Financial Knowledge

Nkem Ndem: The Dark Side Of Moving and Living Abroad
Advertisement
css.php