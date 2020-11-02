Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on the work Dr Jonah Asiegbu is doing with First Medtrade Africa, an e-health startup which exists to serve as a bridge to quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare by connecting patients to healthcare providers and healthcare providers to essential medical supplies.

It helps patients chat with physicians; find hospitals across the globe; obtain verified medical opinions; as well as book appointments with doctors.

First Medtrade helps physicians promote their medical practice; collaborate across borders; connect to patients without barriers; as well as buy medical goods easily.

With the platform, hospitals can send and receive patient referrals conveniently; show the world their latest medical breakthroughs; and also buy essential medical supplies through its recently-launched online medical marketplace

First Medtrade also provides medical transport (air on on ground), as well as medical escort services.

Jonah bagged his MBBS from Igbinedion University, Okada in 2013 and has been contributing his quota to the development of the medical practice in Nigeria since then.

First Medtrade Africa was one of the 200 digital startups selected for the inaugural Forbes Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

We celebrate Jonah for leveraging on technology to simplify healthcare delivery as well as improve patients’ access to medical practitioners across Africa and we’re rooting for him!