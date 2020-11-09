Elsa Majimbo is E! People’s Choice 2020 African Social Star!

19-year-old Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo has won the E! People’s Choice Awards under the ‘African Social Star 2020’ category, with Dimma Umeh and Zozi Tunzi as runner-ups.

She rose to stardom during the COVID-19 lockdown, entertaining everyone with her funny videos. She even received recognition from International celebrities, including American rapper Snoop Dogg and Popular comedian Steve Harvey.

Elsa Majimbo was nominated alongside Dimma Umeh, Lydia Forson, Sho Madjozi, Thuso Mbedu, Wian, Karl Kugelmann, and Zozi Tunzi.

The fast-rising social media sensation took to her social media pages, thanking her fans for the support.

I WON THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD!!!!! I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL OF YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT. This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it’s also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise. A big thank you to the people at @eentertainment for recognizing game