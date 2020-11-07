These Photos are Proof #BBNaija’s Dorathy Had the Most Memorable Birthday Ever!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Dorathy Bachor had one amazing 25th birthday party.

Her friends and fans surprised her with an epic bash that included her BBNaija friends like Prince, Lucy, Ka3na, Mercy Eke, Trikytee, Erica, and many more.

In her Instagram page, Dorathy said she was overwhelmed by the surprise and that her heart was filled with joy and words couldn’t explain the feeling. The birthday girl and her friends danced the night away at the epic bash, with Dorathy later getting a surprise gift, a Benz.

The #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition first runner-up also thanked Exploras on Instagram for planning such a fantastic party, writing, “My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, I die for una matter”

Here’s proof that she had the best birthday ever!

Surprise

Birthday Girl

 

Friends, Fans and Vibes

Bachor with the Benzoo

Decor

Food, Drinks and Treats

Watch the video here:

 

Credits

Event planner @TrendyBEEvents
Creative concept
@bisolatrendybee @iketrendybee
Hostesses @trendybeevents
Design @eventsbyclaud
Lighting @colored_events
LED DJ booth @innovatemedia1
DJ @crowdkontroller
Photographer @samsavvyphotography
Videography @lumotionfilms
Cake @dcakepawns
Food @jokspepperkonsult @1229foods.ng
Desserts @sweetcravingsdesserts
Parfait @smoothiemax_ng
Drinks @plugglagos @thehunterscocktails
Rentals @houseofdenny
Security @shieldsworth

