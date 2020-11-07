Events
These Photos are Proof #BBNaija’s Dorathy Had the Most Memorable Birthday Ever!
Dorathy Bachor had one amazing 25th birthday party.
Her friends and fans surprised her with an epic bash that included her BBNaija friends like Prince, Lucy, Ka3na, Mercy Eke, Trikytee, Erica, and many more.
In her Instagram page, Dorathy said she was overwhelmed by the surprise and that her heart was filled with joy and words couldn’t explain the feeling. The birthday girl and her friends danced the night away at the epic bash, with Dorathy later getting a surprise gift, a Benz.
The #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition first runner-up also thanked Exploras on Instagram for planning such a fantastic party, writing, “My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, I die for una matter”
Here’s proof that she had the best birthday ever!
Surprise
Birthday Girl
Friends, Fans and Vibes
Bachor with the Benzoo
Decor
Food, Drinks and Treats
Watch the video here:
