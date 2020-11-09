Connect with us

Need Fashionable Pieces For Your Wardrobe? This KochHouse Collection Has You Covered

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Julitha Kabete, Denola Grey & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Hodan Yusuf, Asanda Sizani & More

Wana Sambo debuts its First Lookbook for Curvy Women featuring Arese Ugwu, Chinwe Egwim & Chyna Bee

Megan Thee Stallion Fronts Savage X Fenty 's Holiday 2020 Campaign And Releases the Hottie Holiday Gift Guide

This Bella Michelle Vlog Will Definitely Fuel Your Wanderlust!

See How Style Stars Rocked a Pop of Red this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 120

Our Editors Agree, These 10 #MadeInNigeria Handbags are Closet Must-Haves

Check Out these 3 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian Street Style Queen Debbie Beeko

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 47

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian menswear brand KochHouse led by Nonye Nkwocha has launched its end of the year collection titled Kwechiri which is an Igbo slogan for resilience, persistence, and overall the joy of overcoming.

This new collection is inspired by all the happenings and interesting events of this year and the need to keep fighting in the midst of it all, hence the reason for the title and the lookbook offers a military-inspired look, well-tailored Agbadas, and embellished velvet Tuxedos.

See the full lookbook below

 

Credits:

 BrandKochHouse.com | @KochHouse_

Model@Richassani

Creative Director@Sir.Koch

Assistant@demiladealao

Photography@Uncleth14

Makeup: @omoyemebenjamin

 

