Need Fashionable Pieces For Your Wardrobe? This KochHouse Collection Has You Covered
Nigerian menswear brand KochHouse led by Nonye Nkwocha has launched its end of the year collection titled Kwechiri which is an Igbo slogan for resilience, persistence, and overall the joy of overcoming.
This new collection is inspired by all the happenings and interesting events of this year and the need to keep fighting in the midst of it all, hence the reason for the title and the lookbook offers a military-inspired look, well-tailored Agbadas, and embellished velvet Tuxedos.
See the full lookbook below
Credits:
Brand: KochHouse.com | @KochHouse_
Model: @Richassani
Creative Director: @Sir.Koch
Assistant: @demiladealao
Photography: @Uncleth14
Makeup: @omoyemebenjamin