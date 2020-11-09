This Lavish Alice x Patricia Bright Collaboration Is Everything Your Wardrobe Needs RN

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

British brand Lavish Alice teamed up with Youtuber and financial literacy activist Patricia Bright for a ‘Lavish Lounge’ collection which went live recently.

On their Instagram page they shared:

𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑺𝑶𝑶𝑵 😍 we’re so excited to announce Lavish Lounge x @thepatriciabright! Launching VERY soon!

Patricia chimed in, adding:

I’m so excited for my full collection of luxurious lounging goodies and more with @lavishalice will be coming your way, can we be fabulous together. Now, If you want early access and avoid missing the items you want check the link in my bio and download the @lavishalice app to get first dibs on everything!

Check out a teaser video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright) on

