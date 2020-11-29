Connect with us

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto: The Banana Island Property reserved for the Vital few 

Promotions

bCODE has a new Look! Shop your Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas seamlessly on their revamped Website

Promotions

The Infinix Note 8 was the focus of last Sunday's 'Rubbin Minds' Show & it was an enlightening Time

Promotions

Hurry! Win a Brand new Car + Exciting Prizes in the ongoing Infinix Mega Jackpot Promo

Promotions

The New 'Smoov Groove' Commercial represents Good Vibes & is Fun to Watch

Promotions

Domino’s Pizza expands in Port Harcourt with a New Outlet 🍕

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Events Promotions

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Promotions

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

Promotions

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto: The Banana Island Property reserved for the Vital few 

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

‘When we say we are building the best property in Africa, it is not a bluff!’ The LeonardoBySujimoto is the Hermes Birkins of luxury living in Nigeria and beyond; a dream come through to all who seek to immerse themselves in the purity of luxury’s truest form. Dubbed as the most affluent neighborhood in Africa, the LeonardoBySujimoto is located in Banana Island home to the 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy in Nigeria, making it the richest square meter in Africa. Imagine living next to the ultra-wealthy few such as the Adenugas, MDs of Multinationals, Executive Directors, HNIs, Billionaires Businessmen, and Music Entrepreneur – Davido, and seeing them strolling at the park on a cool evening.

Selling at an initial deposit of $180,000(30%), the LeonardoBySujimoto features first-class amenities such as a Private Boat Club – the first of its kind in Africa, a Mini clinic to attend to residents primary healthcare needs, a Mini-Mart with 24 hours service, Full Home Automation that controls the home from the touch of a button, In-House Salon inclusive of beauty treatments with professional stylists, a Crèche to attend to all your children’s needs, Interactive Lobby where business meetings can be conducted, Fully equipped Technogym tailored for residents fitness needs, extravagant Infinity Pool for optimal relaxation, Tennis and Squash Court to, Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses, exclusive Kohler Kitchen and Award-Winning Zaha Hadid Bathroom amongst others.

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for now! By the time they break ground in the first quarter of 2021, the 4 Bedrooms you are buying today for $950,000.00 will double during construction and quadruple after construction giving you over 400% ROI!

For a 2, 3, or 4 bedroom, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 0809 124 3555 for further inquiries.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World
Advertisement
css.php