Connect with us

Promotions

bCODE has a new Look! Shop your Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas seamlessly on their revamped Website

Promotions

The Infinix Note 8 was the focus of last Sunday's 'Rubbin Minds' Show & it was an enlightening Time

Promotions

Hurry! Win a Brand new Car + Exciting Prizes in the ongoing Infinix Mega Jackpot Promo

Promotions

The New 'Smoov Groove' Commercial represents Good Vibes & is Fun to Watch

Promotions

Domino’s Pizza expands in Port Harcourt with a New Outlet 🍕

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Events Promotions

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Promotions

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

Promotions

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

Events Promotions

When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC's GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

Promotions

bCODE has a new Look! Shop your Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas seamlessly on their revamped Website

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Wellness, fashion, and lifestyle company, bCODE has a new and exciting website! The multi-brand retailer is an official franchise store for footwear and apparel like Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas across West Africa which are all available at www.shopbcode.com.

With a new visual, the brand encourages their customers to be their best selves whilst enjoying their products; Be bold, Be free, Be cool, Be fun, Be happy, Be beautiful, Be healthy, Be brave, Be African… Be your best!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bCODE (@shopthebcode)

The youthful, colorful, and vibrant website has been upgraded to include all the necessary things to create a more positive consumer interaction. From the product size variance outlined for easy identification to the one-page checkout, the new website promises to give customers a satisfying shopping experience.

The relaunch expresses the bCODE as an independent brand, which houses all other peculiar brands in her portfolio with a desire of serving the customers with a wide range of product selection and top-notch user experience.

bCODE has 12 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. For more information follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

Instagram: @ShopTheBCode,
Twitter: @ShopTheBCode,
Facebook: The B code
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World
Advertisement
css.php