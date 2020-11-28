bCODE has a new Look! Shop your Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas seamlessly on their revamped Website

Wellness, fashion, and lifestyle company, bCODE has a new and exciting website! The multi-brand retailer is an official franchise store for footwear and apparel like Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas across West Africa which are all available at www.shopbcode.com.

With a new visual, the brand encourages their customers to be their best selves whilst enjoying their products; Be bold, Be free, Be cool, Be fun, Be happy, Be beautiful, Be healthy, Be brave, Be African… Be your best!

The youthful, colorful, and vibrant website has been upgraded to include all the necessary things to create a more positive consumer interaction. From the product size variance outlined for easy identification to the one-page checkout, the new website promises to give customers a satisfying shopping experience.

The relaunch expresses the bCODE as an independent brand, which houses all other peculiar brands in her portfolio with a desire of serving the customers with a wide range of product selection and top-notch user experience.

bCODE has 12 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. For more information follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

