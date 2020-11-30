Connect with us

Promotions

Ideh Chukwuma Innocent a.k.a OneSoul to commence Production on his New Project tagged 'Igbinogun' in 2020

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto: The Banana Island Property reserved for the Vital few 

Promotions

bCODE has a new Look! Shop your Skechers, Adidas, and Havaianas seamlessly on their revamped Website

Promotions

The Infinix Note 8 was the focus of last Sunday's 'Rubbin Minds' Show & it was an enlightening Time

Promotions

Hurry! Win a Brand new Car + Exciting Prizes in the ongoing Infinix Mega Jackpot Promo

Promotions

The New 'Smoov Groove' Commercial represents Good Vibes & is Fun to Watch

Promotions

Domino’s Pizza expands in Port Harcourt with a New Outlet 🍕

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Events Promotions

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Promotions

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

Promotions

Ideh Chukwuma Innocent a.k.a OneSoul to commence Production on his New Project tagged ‘Igbinogun’ in 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shaffy Bello and Ideh Chukwuma Innocent

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Ideh Chukwuma Innocent widely known as OneSoul is back and set to commence production on his new project tagged ‘Igbinogun‘.

Just months after the completion of his previous project ‘Pillars Of Africa’ which is set to hit the big screens in April 2021, the CEO of Heat Factory Ici Productions has assembled a star-studded cast for this new project.

‘Igbinogun’ is plotted in the epic theme taking you deep into the African heritage, with a robust and rich cast of Nollywood greats like Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ego Nwosu, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Enyinna Nwigwe and more. It’s no doubt this is a movie to watch out for.

Enyinna Nwigwe, Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, Ego Nwosu

The filmmaker promises that this movie will put Nigeria and Africa on the global map as he is not resting anytime soon.

The movie hits the big screen in 2021. For more information follow Ideh Chukwuma Innocent on his social media platform for updates and the journey so far @onesoulfilms @igbinogunmovie @otabormedianetwork @heatfactoryicifilms

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laura Nnamdi: How Do We Master the Art of Moving On?

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sex, Condoms and Nigerian Men

Money Matters With Nimi: Can Your Finances Cope With the Recession?

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters
Advertisement
css.php