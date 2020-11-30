Ideh Chukwuma Innocent a.k.a OneSoul to commence Production on his New Project tagged ‘Igbinogun’ in 2020

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Ideh Chukwuma Innocent widely known as OneSoul is back and set to commence production on his new project tagged ‘Igbinogun‘.

Just months after the completion of his previous project ‘Pillars Of Africa’ which is set to hit the big screens in April 2021, the CEO of Heat Factory Ici Productions has assembled a star-studded cast for this new project.

‘Igbinogun’ is plotted in the epic theme taking you deep into the African heritage, with a robust and rich cast of Nollywood greats like Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ego Nwosu, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Enyinna Nwigwe and more. It’s no doubt this is a movie to watch out for.

The filmmaker promises that this movie will put Nigeria and Africa on the global map as he is not resting anytime soon.

The movie hits the big screen in 2021. For more information follow Ideh Chukwuma Innocent on his social media platform for updates and the journey so far @onesoulfilms @igbinogunmovie @otabormedianetwork @heatfactoryicifilms

