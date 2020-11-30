Stargirl Erica brought #RadlerMoments to Megalectrics and Soundcity

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

How would you feel if your favourite celebrity popped into your office to say hi?

Surely super excited!

This was the case when Erica popped into Megalectrics and Soundcity on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, to shake things up with Star Radler.

For the StarGirl, she acknowledged that as the festive season begins, it will be nice to get everyone to unwind and feel refreshed with some Star Radler hence the decision to make pop up visits to create radler moments.

To amp up the excitement, staff were treated to some nice refreshments with the Star Radler and canapes. A lot of people got the opportunity to taste the new ‘Red Fruit’ variant for the first time and the satisfactory smiles afterwards proved the experience worth it. The excitement was so contagious that Erica gifted the staff with more Star Radler so they could share Radler moments with friends and family.

 

As the festive season draws closer, there are a lot of activities planned for consumers to experience the taste of Star Radler, and create exceptional moments like these.
With the Radler rave in the air, the big question is where will Star Radler visit next?
We are keeping our fingers crossed because we all deserve some refreshing Radler moments.

See more pictures below;

