No Doubt – This Didi Olomide Outfit Is Exactly What We Need to Get Into the Spirit of Fall

Didi Olomide shows us time and again how adept she is at styling looks from bold summer outfits to deceptively simple spring ensembles, but the look we have a spotlight on today has a more of autumnal, transitional feel, but it still has that joyous je ne sais quoi we have come to associate with the Paris based model and influencer.

What particularly caught our eye this time was her Max Mara coat that combines a cool grey palette with an exciting ruffled sleeve detail. This statement piece could easily have been tricky but Olomide pulled it off with aplomb.

The rest of her look was co-ordinated perfectly with a black YSL heart and black Prada boots. A black embellished beret, statement sunnies and a bold red lip finished off the look.

Credits

Shot by @frenchmirror

Bag @ysl

Shoes @prada

