Boity Thulo Dazzles on the Cover of Hype Magazine’s New Issue

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African television personality, rapper and actress, Boity Thulo recently graced the new cover of  South African Hip Hop Magazine Hype Magazine.

In this issue, Boity talks about her growth as an artist, finding her purpose within music, what hip hop means to her, and much more.

For the feature, Boity was styled by the talented Tamara Pusetso Moeng, the star wore a nude blazer complemented by a gorgeous updo with hair accessories done by Princess Ndlovu and stunning subtle makeup that suits the entire aesthetic of the cover.

She took to her Instagram to share the good news

I am so honored and grateful to be gracing the cover of South Africa’s No1 Hip Hop magazine. I’ve been longing for this for a while now. 😁😍❤️✨🙏🏾 Thank you so much to the @hypemag_sa team. I had an incredible time shooting this with y’all! ❤️🙏🏾

The full story in the new issue will be available on Friday 20th of November 2020.

Credits

Editor: @_rooat
Editorial Assistant: @jollyboytheo
Styling: @tamaramoeng
Styling Assistance:@kgomotsokiggy
Makeup: @naazilaher_
Hair: @princessthehairwhisperer
Lighting & Digitech: @davidblaqrsa
Photography: @blackmilk_za

