10+ Super Stylish Date Night Style Ideas from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian & South African BellaStylistas

The pandemic and social justic crises has made spending time with the ones we love more important and arguably, feels more urgent. Whether it’s a Zoom date (helped along with a dating app) or a romantic night in with your significant other, we love sharing our most exciting and stylish date night outfit ideas for every type of date.

With Fall (in most temperate regions) just around the corner, it got us thinking—what do fashion-forward BellaStylistas in the super chic cities around the continent go for on date night?

Scroll to see some of the looks we were inspired by; take a sneak peek at what some stylish women in Lagos, Accra, Johannesburg, Capetown and Nairobi are wearing RN and how these looks work for date night.

Lagos

A Lagos Bellastylista is typically the quintessential more-is-more fashion girl. Go with super bold accessories or a statement piece to really elevate your look.

Capetown

Capetown is queen of the relaxed but chic aesthetic- think an elevated version of a very relaxed daytime look. Pair a slinky top or sexy blouse with your high-waisted jeans or a day dress with combat boots and dark tights for a pretty but polished look. Add a touch of bright lipstick for that extra confidence boost.

Accra

Accra girls really give us a mix and match approach to date night style – you never know what to expect. Super chic separates and neutral makeup is usually the order of the day, but you can just as easily jazz up a ‘Ghana Girl’ look with a monochromatic look for major polish or a shocking colour combo for major style points.

Johannesburg

Denizens of this South African metropolis are definitely of the more urbane and sophisticated bent. With a love of sleek fabrications and sharp silhouettes, you can spot a chic Johannesburg based Bellastylista from a mile away. Make like iconic Joburg babe Bonang and opt for monochromatic brown.

Nairobi

Kenyan girls are always keeping us guessing with their eclectic approach to style -though they tend to aim for simplicity more often than not. We love their approach to beauty – which is undoubtedly an easy way to easily elevate any look. Pair denim and a statement top with a bold beauty look for maximum Nairobi girl vibes.

