Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 49

Style

10+ Super Stylish Date Night Style Ideas from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian & South African BellaStylistas

Style

Boity Thulo Dazzles on the Cover of Hype Magazine's New Issue

Style

No Doubt - This Didi Olomide Outfit Is Exactly What We Need to Get Into the Spirit of Fall

Style

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Unmissable Style and Beauty Stories This Week!

Style

The Surefire Way To Make A Blazer Dress Look Extra Stylish, According to Toke Makinwa

Style

Confirmed: Arese Ugwu Looked Stunning in This Custom Cinnamon Lagos Number

Style

Need Chic Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Ini Edo's Fabulous Style!

Style

Our Top Fashion Moments From #TSMWFashion Episode 8

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: OG Okonkwo, Tobi Bakre, Toke Makinwa & More

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 49

BellaNaija Style

Published

47 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favorite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@themaryedoro
@s4de_u
@bettinahtianah
@munich_g
@sarahlanga
@stephaniecoker
@gorgeous_mbali
@dadouchic
@ayandancwane
@chiomagoodhair

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story
Advertisement
css.php