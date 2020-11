Fast rising artist Rukē has finally released her debut EP titled “About Time“, dedicated to “the #endsars movement and everyone who is tired of waiting for the perfect moment to be their authentic self, stand up for what they believe in and follow their dreams.”

The 4-track EP is a fusion of Afrobeats and Global sounds.

Credits

Production: LV and Mreezbeats.

Mix Engineers: deeAPV, unBEATen and Makeitsweet.

Stream the EP below.

Hey

Chop And Go

Wahala

Beautiful