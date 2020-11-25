This South African Beauty Enthusiast’s Morning Routine Is Way Simpler Than You’d Expect

South African celebrity and beauty enthusiast Amanda du Pont launched a beauty and wellness community called lelive and she kicked off the content with this easy, breezy video about her morning routine.

On her channel she said:

Here’s my simple morning routine. I really do hope you enjoy ❤️ This is the start of the amazing community my team and I have put together called lelive. A place where we as Africans can share all things positive to create the things we wish to see in the world. If you would like to share your routines, tips, traditions, recipes or meditations please tag us on socials and we would be thrilled to repost you there or on our youtube. I believe the future is about supporting each other and sharing what we know to help us feel better- outside and in! Please join lelive the honest and uplifting community…

Watch the full video below:

