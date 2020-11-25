Connect with us

This Yvonne Victoria Inspired Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Low-Key Perfect for Every Situation

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

London based beauty and fashion influencer Yvonne Victoria just shared a super cute soft glam makeup tutorial on her Youtube channel!

On her Instagram she shared:

A few snaps of my soft glam! Lips are a combination of @destineebeautyy glosses in “twenty2” and “brown skin Gurl” @code8beauty lipstick in “la piscine”with @fentybeauty gloss bomb in “hot chocolit” to give a lined brown gloss.
Over the moon with the response for my GRWM, I’m so glad you guys liked it. The link is in my bio if you haven’t seen it yet!

Watch the full video below!

 

