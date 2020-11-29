We Love Everything About FIA’s Fifth Anniversary ‘Time’ Capsule Collection

In celebration of its fifth anniversary Nigerian design brand FIA launched a capsule collection called TIME.

According to the brand:

This collection is very personal to us because it represents the past 5 years in the fashion industry.

It represents our growth, our challenges, it represents the year 2020 and how the pandemic slowed down the fashion industry as a whole.

This year also enlightened us more about sustainable production and now we aim to push for responsible consumption and production hereby reducing over production.

TIME is a limited capsule collection made thoughtfully with love and affection putting ourselves in the view of the customers and everything that has happened this year.

Anticipate “TIME”