Blue Band indeed put Smiles on the Faces of 100 Families with the ‘Spreading Smiles’ Initiative

Leading consumer brand, Blue Band, is pleased to announce the winners of its N5,000,000 ‘Spreading Smiles’ initiative.

The campaign was a part of the brand’s response to mitigate the effects of the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic especially among disadvantaged families where the scourge was most felt across the country.

The Spreading Smiles initiative, which aimed at rewarding 100 disadvantaged families across Nigeria with a cash benefit of N50,000 each, involved the participation of Blue Band consumers, presenting them with an opportunity to nominate a family in need.

The process required that for every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g, or 900g purchased, using a code provided on each pack, consumers got the chance to nominate a family that they believed would benefit from financial assistance.

Speaking at the presentation, Francis Afoani, (Head of Marketing, Upfield – West Africa), said,

“We are glad about the outcome of the campaign, as it has further demonstrated our commitment to help parents grow healthy and happy kids. Months after, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still being felt and we owned the responsibility of providing a solution, particularly to disadvantaged families. We are proud that with the active participation of our consumers, we have been able to support these families.”

Titilope Reju, (Brand Manager, Blue Band Nigeria), addressed the positive impact of the campaign, saying

“We were concerned about families who had been impacted by the pandemic and presented our consumers with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign and they responded positively. The goal of this campaign was to spread smiles and we are pleased with the outcome.

With over one thousand entries, the selection criteria for the final 100 were based on frequency, as well as a system generated application for random selections, ensuring every entry had a fair chance of participation. We congratulate all 100 families and know that this cash reward will go a long way in aiding their nourishment and wellbeing”.

With its specially formulated, great-tasting, and nutritious products, Blue Band Nigeria continues to make it a priority to help parents grow healthy and happy kids.

About Blue Band

Globally, 1 in 3 children are not growing well and Africa is responsible for a high percentage of this child malnutrition. Vitamin insufficiencies are also very common in African countries.

Blue Band aspires to provide an easy and tasty way to help children and families get the essential fats and some key vitamins the body needs.

Blue Band is fortified with important vitamins that are vital for child development:

Vitamin A – For good vision, healthy skin, and immune system

Vitamin D – For growth and development of bones and muscle function

Vitamin E – For the protection of cells against oxidative reactions

Vitamin B6 & B12 – For metabolism and converting food into energy

About Upfield

Upfield (www.Upfield.com) is the largest plant-based consumer goods company in the world and the #1 producer of plant-based spreads globally, with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands Flora, Rama, Blue Band, Proactiv, Becel, And Country Crock.

At Upfield, they make people healthier and happier with delicious, plant-based nutrition products that are good for you and the planet.

They are focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps us deliver a “Better Plant-based Future.”

With headquarters in Amsterdam, we sell our products in over 95 countries and have 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world.

They employ over 3000 Associates. Since 1871, they have been an authority in the spreads category which gives us unmatched experience, know-how, and inspiration.

