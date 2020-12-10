Comedy
Who Was the Bridget Bema of Your Primary/Secondary School?
You probably have seen the video of a school-girl, Bridget Bema, being called out for multiple offences in her school, by a school administrator.
If you don’t already know who the legendary Bridget Bema, here you go: She’s a Kenya content creator who is also the younger sister of rising Kenyan comedian, YY.
The funny video has seemingly resonated with many, as it accurately captured a side of every student’s experience. But really, who was the Bridget Bema of your Primary or Secondary School?
Watch the video below:
Check out these hilarious tweets
Bridget Bema Is a typical me in primary school, high school & college #Bridgetbema pic.twitter.com/dFv6q7It6T
— Eric Luttah (@EricLuttah) December 9, 2020
I was #BridgetBema back in primary school. Finished as the Head Boy! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/HCcDSU3THi
— e (@LawrenceSeko) December 9, 2020
Am like #BridgetBema everywhere Ade derrrr😂😂😂😂😂
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 10, 2020
Yes @shattawalegh was the same as Bridget Bema when he was in my class… I used to Cain him twelve times a day… 🤣🤣🤣 #BridgetBema #Shattawale #Ghanaians #ATeacher #Nanahaswon pic.twitter.com/fGcr4O71F1
— Bridget Bema’s Teacher (@Kingkinq1) December 10, 2020
You're bad but are you Bridget Bema? The only person who truly understands the concept of go hard or go home. 👑 #BridgetBema pic.twitter.com/vYyJ4bxifU
— Dee Daspan (@daspan01) December 10, 2020
If we check well, Bridget Bema might just be related to Indaboski😁#BridgetBema pic.twitter.com/L7W1BHzkTB
— Damilola Tomosori (@Dami_manesa) December 10, 2020