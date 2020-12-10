Connect with us

Who Was the Bridget Bema of Your Primary/Secondary School?

The President has a New Look on Episode 4 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

Catch the New Hilarious Episode of "Banana Republic" Season 2

Basketmouth will Crack you Up on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

What are Grace Ajilore's Biggest Pet Peeves? Find out in her New Vlog

The President goes the Extra Mile on this Episode of "Banana Republic"

'The Anointed Prophecy' - Catch Episode 9 of "Mama & Papa Godspower"

Maraji's New Skit will have you Laughing Out Loud

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Tiwa Savage's "Koroba"

Grace Ajilore is sharing more of her Child Birth & Motherhood Experiences on this New Vlog

You probably have seen the video of a school-girl, Bridget Bema, being called out for multiple offences in her school, by a school administrator.

If you don’t already know who the legendary Bridget Bema, here you go: She’s a Kenya content creator who is also the younger sister of rising Kenyan comedian, YY.

The funny video has seemingly resonated with many, as it accurately captured a side of every student’s experience. But really, who was the Bridget Bema of your Primary or Secondary School?

Watch the video below:

Check out these hilarious tweets

