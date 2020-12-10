Who Was the Bridget Bema of Your Primary/Secondary School?

You probably have seen the video of a school-girl, Bridget Bema, being called out for multiple offences in her school, by a school administrator.

If you don’t already know who the legendary Bridget Bema, here you go: She’s a Kenya content creator who is also the younger sister of rising Kenyan comedian, YY.

The funny video has seemingly resonated with many, as it accurately captured a side of every student’s experience. But really, who was the Bridget Bema of your Primary or Secondary School?

Watch the video below:

Check out these hilarious tweets

Bridget Bema Is a typical me in primary school, high school & college #Bridgetbema pic.twitter.com/dFv6q7It6T — Eric Luttah (@EricLuttah) December 9, 2020

I was #BridgetBema back in primary school. Finished as the Head Boy! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/HCcDSU3THi — e (@LawrenceSeko) December 9, 2020

Am like #BridgetBema everywhere Ade derrrr😂😂😂😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 10, 2020

You're bad but are you Bridget Bema? The only person who truly understands the concept of go hard or go home. 👑 #BridgetBema pic.twitter.com/vYyJ4bxifU — Dee Daspan (@daspan01) December 10, 2020