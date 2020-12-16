Cassper Nyovest Made Himself the Happiest Birthday Boy with this Lavish Gift

Still, thinking of what to gift yourself on your next birthday? You should probably take a cue from the latest Bentley owner.

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest got himself a brand new Bentley to celebrate his turning 30. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he wrote:

I’m turning 30 today and I had to get myself something special that I will always remember. A big shout out to @race1_ for hooking this up for me and making sho its done for my birthday. Officially part of the #Mansoryclub . It’s #BentleyBoys forever.

In another post, he wrote:

God is the greatest!!!! The Big 30!!! Still growing, still risking, still selfish , still tryna get it together but I am definitely futher than I thought I would be as a man, a brother , a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher , a learner, a Christian. I’m a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let’s rock!!!!

Photo Credit: casspernyovest