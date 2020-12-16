Connect with us

Cassper Nyovest Made Himself the Happiest Birthday Boy with this Lavish Gift

New Video: Mayorkun - Your Body

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Davido - Park Well

New Music + Lyric Video: Glowreeyah Braimah - Messiah

Wizkid talks Music, Family & Everything in Between on "No Filter" with Naomi Campbell

Take a Jaw-Dropping BTS Look at These Fun & Colourful Photos from Cuppy's "Litty Lit" Music Video featuring Teni

New Video: Burna Boy - Way Too Big

Power Couple Seun & Yeide Kuti Cover The Will Downtown Magazine's Latest Issue

Reports say order for the release of Tems & Omah Lay has been given

Made & Femi Kuti discuss Living Up to the Anikulapo-Kuti Legacy on Rubbin' Minds

Still, thinking of what to gift yourself on your next birthday? You should probably take a cue from the latest Bentley owner.

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest got himself a brand new Bentley to celebrate his turning 30. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he wrote:

I’m turning 30 today and I had to get myself something special that I will always remember. A big shout out to @race1_ for hooking this up for me and making sho its done for my birthday. Officially part of the #Mansoryclub . It’s #BentleyBoys forever.

In another post, he wrote:

God is the greatest!!!! The Big 30!!! Still growing, still risking, still selfish , still tryna get it together but I am definitely futher than I thought I would be as a man, a brother , a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher , a learner, a Christian. I’m a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let’s rock!!!!

Check on it!

Photo Credit: casspernyovest

