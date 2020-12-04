Connect with us

Register to attend AGSTribe's 'Herconomy' Launch + Win an All Expense Paid Trip this Christmas 🎊

“Women! Get in here!

Something huge is launching this weekend that will change the game for women all across Africa!

It’s the launch of @agstribe’s mystery product tagged ‘Herconomy’ and their line of speakers is totally amazing!

See below: 

The best part is that when you register to attend the virtual conference, you have the opportunity to win an all-expense paid holiday this Christmas courtesy of their travel partner, @dndtravelsandtours!

To participate in the giveaway, you’d need to follow the steps you receive in your email after you register for the launch.

You can register here or click directly on the @agstribe’s Instagram bio to register.

The winner will be announced during the launch!

We cannot wait to have you! Over 1,000 people have registered already!”

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————BellaNaija is a Media Partner of Herconomy Launch

