Lagos State Health Management Agency partners with FirstBank to ensure Affordable, Effective, and Quality healthcare Services

Meet TIME’s First-Ever Kid of the Year... Gitanjali Rao

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

A Survivor & an Inspiration! You Should Read Our Conversation with Model Favour Nelson

Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards' "New Wave: Creatives" 2020 List

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), in its commitment to ensuring that residents at the grassroots have access to affordable, effective, and quality healthcare, has partnered with FirstBank of Nigeria to utilize its over 13,000 Firstmonie Agents as payment channels for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, made the disclosure during the flag off of the partnership in Alausa, saying that the partnership became necessary to facilitate ease of health insurance premium transactions for residents, especially at the grassroots.

She noted that FirstBank was selected for the partnership in recognition of its effectiveness, efficiency, and large clientele base.

The Agency realized that not all residents can go to the Bank or use online platforms for the payment of their health insurance premiums, hence the Agency identified the need for other payment platforms such as the Firstmonie Agents“, Dr. Zamba explained.

Asserting that the partnership would avail residents the opportunity to pay either N40,000 annually for a family plan or N8,500 annually for an individual plan through any of the Firstmonie Agents, the General Manager said that once the insurance premium is paid before the 25th of every month, such enrollee can receive care from the first day of the following month at any public or private hospital of their choice within the scheme’s network of providers.

While commending the good gesture of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Zamba urged other corporate and multinational organizations to support the Agency towards ensuring that Lagos residents, irrespective of their tribal, cultural, or religious differences, access quality healthcare.

The General Manager disclosed that efforts are being intensified to ensure that residents can also enroll for the Scheme at any of the Firstmonie Agents situated within their localities.

The Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Gbenga Shobo, who commended the Lagos State Government for its determination in ensuring the good health and wellbeing of all residents, said: “The initiative will have a crucial role at improving the life expectancy of Lagos residents, whilst promoting their increased contribution to the growth and development of the State”.

He implored residents not to hesitate to pay their health insurance premiums at any of the Firstmonie Agents located in all the local governments and local council development areas in the State to have their health secured.

Shobo advised residents in the State to register and enroll in the Scheme to enjoy the good gesture of the present administration led by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

