Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Forbes Africa's African of the Year

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the former Finance Minister and Nigerian candidate for the office of the director-general of the WTO as has been named Forbes Africa’s African Person of the Year 2020.

Forbes Africa tweeted on Tuesday, Dec 1: “The 2020 #AfricanOftheYear Award honoree is…Congratulations to Dr. @NOlweala! Board Chair @Gavi; Board Chair @ARCapicity, gracing the cover of @forbesafrica.”

Responding to the news, Okonjo-Iweala tweeted,

Thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC ‘2020 African of the Year’ following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.

Other eminent Nigerians to have bagged the award in previous years are President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina (2019), Paul Kagame of Rwanda (2018), Former Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II (2011) and Aliko Dangote (2014).

Download the digital issue here

