Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Adaeze Akpagbula, co-founder of Farmspeak Technology, an agritech startup committed to eliminating extreme poverty amongst African farmers by increasing productivity, promoting efficient resources use and enhancing farm profitability.

Farmspeak leverages technologies such as intelligent electronic sensors, internet of things (IoT), data analytics, and artificial intelligence to drive data-driven agriculture that reduces wastage and improves overall farm productivity.

Currently, Farmspeak is helping poultry farmers improve their yield with its technology. Its PenKeep device works with an intelligent electronics sensor which when installed in a Pen house collects micro climate data like temperature, humidity, air quality etc and wirelessly transmits the data to a cloud server where advanced computational models help to make sense of what is happening in the pen house. The device gives the farmer total control over the micro climate in the pen house as he/she can monitor and control those environmental parameters.

Farmspeak does not just help farmers get optimum yield, it also links them to the right buyers after harvest, helping them save storage or feeding cost for crop farmers or livestock farmers respectively.

Adaeze holds a bachelors degree in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from the University of Ibadan. She’s also one of the 200 digital startups selected for Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria where she made it to Top 15.

We celebrate Adaeze for helping farmers increase their yield and income and we’re rooting for her.

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

