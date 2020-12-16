Now That All SIMs Without NINs Will Be Blocked By December 30, Here’s What You Need to Do

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered all telecommunication operators in the country to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), within two weeks, starting from December 16, 2020, to December 30, 2020.

This order was given after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) on Monday, December 14, 2020, Vanguard reports. This is due to the need for improvement of the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit, and improve the performance and sanity of the telecommunication sector.

The following decisions were taken for immediate implementation by all Network Operators:

Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend the registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.

Operators will require ALL the subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

The submission of NIN by subscribers must take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020, and end by 30 December 2020).

After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs will be blocked from the networks.

A Ministerial Task Force comprising of the Minister and all the CEOs for the telecoms sector (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

Those who disobey this directive will face a hard punishment, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

Now that this order has been put in place, here’s what you need to know:

If already enrolled, dial *346# to retrieve your NIN.

For those who are yet to enrol and want to do so conveniently, you can start the process online here; http:// nimc.gov.ng then visit the nearest enrollment centre to complete the registration. Click here to see the centres across Nigeria; and note that enrolment is totally free.

When going for your NIMC registration, here’s what you’ll need:

According to the NIMC website, Nigerian and Legal Resident from the age of 16 years and above will need these supporting documents to enrol for a NIN.

Your BVN if you have one.

Original and valid supporting documents such as:

Old National ID Card

Driver’s License

Voter’s card (Temporary or Permanent)

Nigerian International passport

Certificate of Origin

Attestation letter from a prominent ruler in your community

Birth certificate

Declaration of age

Attestation letter from religious/traditional leader

NHIS ID card

Government staff ID card

Registered/recognized private organization staff ID card

School ID Card (private/public)

Tax Clearance certificate

Valid immigration documents

Visit the website for more information.